Disney Plans To Launch Its Own Streaming Service

Disney announced Tuesday that it will be removing its films from Netflix and launching its own Disney-branded streaming service in 2019.

The new platform will become the exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription streaming of Disney and Pixar movies, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen, and the live-action Lion King remake.

It will also feature library titles as well as original movies, TV shows, and short-form content.

In addition, Disney will be rolling out an ESPN-branded sports streaming service in early 2018.

It will feature approximately 10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events a year, including content from Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis, and college sports.