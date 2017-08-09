Cleveland’s Most Iconic Commercials

The I-X Indoor Amusement may only come around once a year, but its jingle stays with you forever. If it was on Rate a Record on “American Bandstand,” they might say it’s got a good beat and you can dance to it. Now, sing along with me… “It’s here today, not gonna stay, go right away to the I-X… Indoor… Amusement Park.”
Is it me or does the singer of WEWS’ “Catch 5” jingle from the 1980s sound an a lot like the Patio Enclosures singer? If they gave out Grammys for songs in commercials (maybe they do?), “Catch 5” and its mysterious singer would definitely win one. Maybe. The singer is Florence Warner, who provided the voice on many commercial jingles in the 70s and 80s
Dearly beloved, we gather here to remember that modest, charming amusement park from our youth. Geauga Lake was indeed the place. RIP.
Before it became a symbol for a three-pointer in basketball, WKYC Channel 3 used the OK hand gesture to promote its newscasts in 1986. I dare anyone to try watching this ad and not singing along or making the OK sign at anytime during it.
We’re still not quite sure why former Cavaliers center Timofey Mozgov was wearing a backwards jersey or if Austin Carr was OK with Mozgov appropriating “Get this weak stuff out of here.” One thing we’re certain of? He’s reading his lines off cue cards.
Released on the day of James’ return to Cleveland in 2014, we’re pretty sure this ad gave you goosebumps the first time you saw it.