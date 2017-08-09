Cleveland Clinic Almost Tops List of Best Hospitals

August 9, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Clinic, jeremiah and jeff show
The Cleveland Clinic, one of the top rated hospitals in America, stands in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., on Saturday, April 12, 2014. Demand for manufactured products in Cleveland grew at a slow rate as building contractors reported that pipelines remained active while field work slowed, according to an April 16 U.S. Federal Reserve report. Photographer: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. News & World Report has released the latest list of the best hospitals in America.

Unsurprisingly, some of the most common household names. The Mayo Clinic topped the list for the second year in a row while the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital rang in at numbers two and three respectively.

All the hospitals on the list are known for their world-class research and investments in next-generation medical technology. For example, the Cleveland Clinic has been experimenting with Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality tech to help train doctors.

