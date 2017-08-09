Cleveland Clinic Almost Tops List of Best Hospitals

U.S. News & World Report has released the latest list of the best hospitals in America.

Unsurprisingly, some of the most common household names. The Mayo Clinic topped the list for the second year in a row while the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital rang in at numbers two and three respectively.

All the hospitals on the list are known for their world-class research and investments in next-generation medical technology. For example, the Cleveland Clinic has been experimenting with Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality tech to help train doctors.