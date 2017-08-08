The Jury Is Out On Taylor Swift

August 8, 2017 2:16 PM
taylor swift
Taylor Swift’s sexual assault case is underway in Denver, Colorado. The singer showed up in court today as her eight-member jury was selected.

Catch up on the case with these FAQs.

Sixty people were pooled for the jury spots and all were asked questions about their feelings toward Swift and her opponent, David Mueller.

In addition to the eight jurors selected, 32 seats were held for members of the public interested in attending the trial. We’re going to go ahead and assume they’re all part of T. Swift’s fan club.

According to USA Today, Swift’s attorney, Douglas Baldridge, asked the eight jurors: “What’s wrong with this picture? A woman gets assaulted, a woman reports it, and she gets sued.”

Stay in the know and read more here.

