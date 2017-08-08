Euclid School District Will Offer Free Meals To Students For Entire School Year

From Fox 8 —

Euclid Schools will offer students free breakfast and lunch for the 2017-2018 school year.

The school district announced on Monday that all students in preschool through 12th grade will receive the free meals each school day for the entire year.

According to a press release from the district, “Every student, regardless of family income level, in every district school building will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at no charge each day. Students will continue to receive the same high-quality meals provided by our Food Service Department.”

“We know how important nutrition is to the overall health of the child and the overall wellness of students,” said Superintendent Charlie Smialek. “We’re really excited to be able to take advantage of this provision.”

If students want something extra, they will be charged the a la carte price for the item, so students may continue to bring money to school to put on their account for those particular purchases.

The schools also said if a student wants an additional breakfast or lunch once the first is served, there will be an a la carte charge for the meal if the student has the money on his/her account.

With this new program in place, Euclid Schools said it will no longer provide credit for any food outside of the breakfast and lunch served each day for free.

