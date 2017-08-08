Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes Baby Giraffe

August 8, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, giraffe, jeremiah and jeff show

A newborn giraffe may give April and baby Taj a run for their money! The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced that it welcomed a male giraffe calf on Sunday. The baby giraffe weighs about 160 pounds and stands over 6-feet tall.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes Baby Giraffe

This is the 48th calf born there. The zoo says both baby and mom, Jhasmin, are doing well. This is Jhasmin’s second calf. Her first, Adia, also resides at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The zoo says in order to stimulate the mother-calf bond, Jhasmin and the newborn giraffe will be off-exhibit for now; the veterinary team will monitor both the health of the calf and the development of the mom-calf bond to determine when guests can meet them.

via Fox 8

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live