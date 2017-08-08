And The Final Rose Goes To…

Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” may have been a first for the franchise (the first African American Bachelorette), but it ended much like the others.

The lawyer went into the finale with three men hoping for the final rose: chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, personal trainer Eric Bigger and business owner Peter Kraus.

After a series of overnight dates, Lindsay sent Eric packing. “I’ll always love you, That’s just the truth.” Eric said before heading home to Baltimore.

Peter, the fan favorite and Lindsay had a tearful parting on their final night together after Peter said he just wasn’t ready to get engaged. “While things didn’t work out the way that I hoped, I have you to thank for the feelings I did have…I wish you nothing but the best and I really just want happiness for you, that’s all.” Peter said at “After The Final Rose”.

That left the final rose for Brian, whose proposal Lindsay accepted. “I am the best version of myself when I am with you,” he told Rachel before dropping to one knee. “You are so easy and effortless to love, and I just want to love you the rest of my life.”

As if that wasn’t enough…he proposed a second time during the live show.

Per the usual with a finale of this franchise, not everyone was thrilled with the ending, and some viewers took to Twitter to express their feelings.

Biggest mistake of your life Rachel…. worst finale in the history of the bachelor #TheBachelorette 👎🏽💩 — Dyl & Kota Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) August 8, 2017

Why was the Bachelorette finale THE WORST — Faith Grate (@faithgrate) August 8, 2017

Ovulating✔

Lower right quadrant of my abdomen hurts✔

Heightened emotions✔

Devastated & disappointed at #TheBachelorette finale✔ — Euvee ❤❤❤#Apasionada (@Vjustoneminute) August 8, 2017

Im really disappointed in the bachelorette finale 🙃 girl wtf you smarter than that — priscilla🔮 (@mcpriscilla_) August 8, 2017