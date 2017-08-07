The ‘Ta-Ta-Towel’ Promises To Handle Summer Boob Sweat

August 7, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
The Ta-Ta Towel, a sort of hammock bra, has gone viral with the promise of eliminating “boob sweat.”

Fans have taken to social media to praise the invention as “genius” and call the design “spectacular.”

The comfy cotton sling was dreamed up by Erin Robertson one day when her air conditioning was on the fritz. “While I was blow-drying my hair,” she writes on her website, “I just kept thinking: There HAS to be a better way to keep the beads of sweat from dripping down my stomach.”

She experimented until she figured out a way to loop two rayon-lined cups around larger-size breasts, snuggly secured with an adjustable cord behind the neck. Robertson patented her brainchild, which she calls “your boobs’ new breast friend.”

The $45 Ta-Ta Towels are now available for pre-order In various colors and prints.

