Taylor Swift’s Sexual Assault Trial: The FAQs

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has been avoiding the spotlight for the majority of 2017. Between her Instagram-less 4th of July to her suitcase commute rumors, we’ve all been rather curious what the superstar has been up to — aside from feuding with Katy Perry, of course.

One of her first major public appearances of the year isn’t on a stage or in an arena; it’s on a wooden stand in a Colorado courthouse.

Let’s rewind.

Back in 2013, Denver DJ David “Jackson” Mueller was invited to a meet-and-greet with Swift before a show in town. As a morning show DJ at the local station, Mueller attended the event and posed for a group photo with Swift as well as his very own girlfriend. Totally normal, right?

Wrong.

A bit later in the evening, Swift’s security guard approached Mueller and accused him of groping the singer during the photo, to which he presumably denied.

In a very Swift-like manner, her team never really spoke publicly about the incident. In fact, Swift’s team sent the radio station photographic evidence very shortly after the incident to avoid rumors spreading — kind of trying to nip it in the bud. Upon receiving the photos, the radio station made the executive decision to fire Mueller, as any business would.

Easy enough. All should be said and done.

Well, fast forward two years when Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift for making false accusations. According to Business Insider, Mueller stated that he had met “hundreds of celebrities” in the past and had never been accused of anything remotely close.

It took Swift just one month after the lawsuit to fire back with a counter-suit. The whole thing quickly turned into a situation of finger-pointing, with Mueller placing the blame on others involved with the meet-and-greet.

According to documents obtained by People, the newly accused Eddie Haskell came forward with a statement against Mueller:

Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault – it was Mueller – and she is not confused in the slightest about whether her long-term business acquaintance, Mr. Haskell, was the culprit. Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Mueller alone was the perpetrator of the humiliating and wrongful conduct targeted against Ms. Swift, and will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.

This month, Swift is expected to testify against Mueller with her very own mother as a witness. Swift’s photographer, who took the infamous picture, will also take the stand along with a member of her security team.

According to TMZ, 32 seats will be held for members of the public interested in attending the trial. There will also be a 75-seat viewing room set up with monitors to watch the trial. Wonder if they’ll be wearing #TeamTaylor shirts.

The story wouldn’t be complete without Swift’s plan for the money in the case she wins the case; she’s planning to donate any money won to a charity that fights against & protects women from sexual assault.

That’s my girl.