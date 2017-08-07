Love Is Apparently Dead After Chris Pratt Announces Separation From Anna Farris

August 7, 2017 5:24 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

America’s Favorite Couple, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for separation, according to statements posted on their official social media pages.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

 Chris Pratt and Anna Farris” (from Chris Pratt’s Facebook)

Chris Pratt’s publicist confirmed the separation.

A similar statement was tweeted from Faris’ verified account late Sunday night. The couple has been married for eight years and have one child together.

Of course, twitter reacted accordingly:

