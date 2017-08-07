Blockbuster Is Still Around – And It Has A Hilarious Twitter Feed

Blockbuster is still around!
At least 10 Blockbusters are still open across the US. The biggest cluster of Blockbuster locations that remain open is in Alaska.
“We just keep plodding along,” Alan Payne, a licensee who owns eight of the last surviving Blockbusters. One of Payne’s locations is in Texas, and seven are in Alaska, where the chain continues to draw customers thanks to the frigid, long winter and expensive, slow Wi-Fi.
Many Americans haven’t seen a Blockbuster — much less gone inside — since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2010. For Blockbuster lovers desperately missing the store, and for video-rental virgins raised on Netflix, here’s what it’s like to visit one of the handful of remaining Blockbusters in the country…and share it on social media:
@LoneBlockbuster on twitter has gained fame over the weekend due to its hilarious tweets.