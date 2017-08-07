Blockbuster Is Still Around – And It Has A Hilarious Twitter Feed

Blockbuster is still around!

At least 10 Blockbusters are still open across the US. The biggest cluster of Blockbuster locations that remain open is in Alaska.

“We just keep plodding along,” Alan Payne, a licensee who owns eight of the last surviving Blockbusters. One of Payne’s locations is in Texas, and seven are in Alaska, where the chain continues to draw customers thanks to the frigid, long winter and expensive, slow Wi-Fi.

Many Americans haven’t seen a Blockbuster — much less gone inside — since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2010. For Blockbuster lovers desperately missing the store, and for video-rental virgins raised on Netflix, here’s what it’s like to visit one of the handful of remaining Blockbusters in the country…and share it on social media:

Alaska still has Blockbusters #blockbusterandchill #wherehaveyoubeen #wemeetagain #blockbuster A post shared by Orion Briel (@beardedorion) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

Saturday night in Alaska @ blockbuster (2017) #timetravel #itdoesexist A post shared by Kim McGinnis Alexander (@kimirena) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Tfw 2013 never happened and Blockbuster still exists. A post shared by $$$Ti'ERO$$$ (@jizziemcguire420) on Jul 29, 2016 at 5:27am PDT

Get on our level… We have this rare gem in our town! Where movie rentals are only 49 cents. #blockbuster #notinfloridaanymore #getonourlevel #northpole A post shared by Kells ☀️ (@ohh_kell_em) on Aug 4, 2015 at 8:26pm PDT

THIS.JUST.HAPPENED 😱🙊 #oldskool #newreleases #thelastfrontier A post shared by L A (@plizzerd) on Nov 5, 2016 at 10:01pm PDT

#Bend #Oregon is trapped in a timewarp where #blockbuster is still a thing. Oregon, where the 90s never left us… A post shared by Scott Casey (@scottjmcasey) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

@LoneBlockbuster on twitter has gained fame over the weekend due to its hilarious tweets.

Asking us why we don't have Blu Rays is like asking a homeless person why they don't have a MacBook Pro. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) August 6, 2017

Listen, we'd love to bring back the punch cards but you've proven time and again you can't be trusted. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) August 4, 2017

Here at Blockbuster, we have one motto: If the hot oil from our popcorn machine scalds you, you get 25% off any candy purchase. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) August 1, 2017

We're watching Titanic and the boobs part starts in like 15 minutes if you guys wanna get down here. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 30, 2017