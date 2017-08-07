Blockbuster Is Still Around – And It Has A Hilarious Twitter Feed

August 7, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: blockbuster, jeremiah and jeff show

Blockbuster is still around!

At least 10 Blockbusters are still open across the US. The biggest cluster of Blockbuster locations that remain open is in Alaska.

“We just keep plodding along,” Alan Payne, a licensee who owns eight of the last surviving Blockbusters. One of Payne’s locations is in Texas, and seven are in Alaska, where the chain continues to draw customers thanks to the frigid, long winter and expensive, slow Wi-Fi.

Many Americans haven’t seen a Blockbuster — much less gone inside — since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2010. For Blockbuster lovers desperately missing the store, and for video-rental virgins raised on Netflix, here’s what it’s like to visit one of the handful of remaining Blockbusters in the country…and share it on social media:

Alaska still has Blockbusters #blockbusterandchill #wherehaveyoubeen #wemeetagain #blockbuster

A post shared by Orion Briel (@beardedorion) on

Saturday night in Alaska @ blockbuster (2017) #timetravel #itdoesexist

A post shared by Kim McGinnis Alexander (@kimirena) on

Tfw 2013 never happened and Blockbuster still exists.

A post shared by $$$Ti'ERO$$$ (@jizziemcguire420) on

THIS.JUST.HAPPENED 😱🙊 #oldskool #newreleases #thelastfrontier

A post shared by L A (@plizzerd) on

#Bend #Oregon is trapped in a timewarp where #blockbuster is still a thing. Oregon, where the 90s never left us…

A post shared by Scott Casey (@scottjmcasey) on

@LoneBlockbuster on twitter has gained fame over the weekend due to its hilarious tweets.

 

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live