Adele Takes Kids From Grenfell Tower Fire to the Movies

By Jon Wiederhorn

Adele may have damaged her vocal cords last month, causing her to cancel the final two shows of her world tour, but her heart is as strong as ever. On Thursday (Aug. 3), she took a group of children from the Grenfell Tower blaze to the movies.

The singer and the kids attended a private screening of Despicable Me 3 in Queensway, London and she hired actors dressed as Minions to shake hands with the survivors of the fire, according to NME.