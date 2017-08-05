Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 5, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
3. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
5. Attention-Charlie Puth
6. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
7. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
8. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
9. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
10. Believer-Imagine Dragons
11. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
13. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
14. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
15. Issues-Julia Michaels
16. Now or Never-Halsey
17. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
18. Give Love-Andy Grammar
19. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
20. Praying-Kesha
