Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 5, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

3. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

5. Attention-Charlie Puth

6. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

7. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

8. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

9. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

10. Believer-Imagine Dragons

11. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

13. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

14. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

15. Issues-Julia Michaels

16. Now or Never-Halsey

17. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

18. Give Love-Andy Grammar

19. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

20. Praying-Kesha

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.