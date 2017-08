For all of you who suffer from wanderlust, this new Lorde video will make you want to pack your bags before it’s over. The song first debuted on June 1st, just before the full release of her sophomore album, Melodrama. Lorde’s message, in the midst of all of us trying to find these “perfect places,” it seems that no one really knows what we are searching for.

There may be no such thing as “perfect places,” but these come pretty close.