Sometimes…all you can think is, “why?”

Well, that time has come again as Oreo has announced that their new flavor is…..PB&J

There’s no real reason they have to make such a weird flavor, but they claim that since they have been a “lunchbox staple” for years, why not join the others in the lunchbox.

Why would you do something as extreme as create PB&J Oreos? Don't mess with perfection, guys. pic.twitter.com/a0L8O5x4C0 — Hannah Hill (@HillHill19) August 3, 2017

Makes sense? Maybe.

Or you could just stick to the original.