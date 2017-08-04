ESPN 8: The Ocho Is Actually Happening

Bold move, Cotton.

That’s right, ESPN 8: The Ocho – or the sport station that literally everyone wants to exist, actually WILL for one day, on August 8th by replacing ESPNU

ESPN 8: The Ocho is going to replace ESPN U for an entire day. Please have Pepper Brooks & Cotton McKnight call a real game. pic.twitter.com/WMYSStuwVX — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 3, 2017

If you remember, ESPN 8 was the channel that showed the Las Vegas dodge-ball championships, as it was the network that did nothing but show…unique… events.

Well for one day, that will be a reality, as ESPN 8 (formerly ESPNU) have released their schedule:

Time Event 12 a.m. 2016 American Disc Golf Championship. 2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships. 4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball. 5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV. 8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final. 9 a.m. World Darts Championship. 11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship. 12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags. 2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter 5:00 p.m. Moxie Games. 7:00 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championships

Who knows… maybe this will become a thing.

Me when they announced ESPN 8 "The Ocho" pic.twitter.com/b1cyRfFotZ — Paul Hood (@paul_hood19) August 4, 2017

