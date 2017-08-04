ESPN 8: The Ocho Is Actually Happening

Bold move, Cotton.
That’s right, ESPN 8: The Ocho – or the sport station that literally everyone wants to exist, actually WILL for one day, on August 8th by replacing ESPNU
If you remember, ESPN 8 was the channel that showed the Las Vegas dodge-ball championships, as it was the network that did nothing but show…unique… events.
Well for one day, that will be a reality, as ESPN 8 (formerly ESPNU) have released their schedule:
|Time
|Event
|12 a.m.
|2016 American Disc Golf Championship.
|2 a.m.
|2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships.
|4 a.m.
|2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball.
|5:30 a.m.
|Firefighters World Challenge XXV.
|8 a.m.
|2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final.
|9 a.m.
|World Darts Championship.
|11:30 a.m.
|Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship.
|12:30 p.m.
|2017 Championship of Bags.
|2:30 p.m.
|EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter
|5:00 p.m.
|Moxie Games.
|7:00 p.m.
|U.S. Open Ultimate Championships
Who knows… maybe this will become a thing.
