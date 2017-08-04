Free Food At A Grand Opening In Cleveland: Cleveland Feed August 4th

They used their #farmersmarketfive to buy the biggest zucchini and biggest heirloom tomato 🍅… https://t.co/hFNAlgFpIy

Taste the Critic's Darlings @CapitalGrille during #TheGenerousPour . 7 tastings of 90+ pt. Cali wines. $28 w/meal thru 9/3. All are stellar. pic.twitter.com/z5dGQ7GxRR

Love that I can still #eatlocal even at @cedarpoint . Pit stop for lunch at @MeltBarGrilled #grilledcheese pic.twitter.com/63kVyPFcu5

Get hungry, Cleveland! Jen Picciano is BACK with everything you need to eat this weekend! Listen here.

'Jeremiah & Jeff Show' Morning Producer Monday through Friday 5:30-10 am Follow Paul on Twitter here Paul graduated from The University of Akron with a degree in broadcasting in 2012. During his time there, he interned with...