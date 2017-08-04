A Harry Potter Version Of ‘Cards Against Humanity’ Exists

August 4, 2017 11:27 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, Cards Against Humanity, Cards Against Muggles, Harry Potter, Q104
(Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

From boredpanda.com

A group of Potterheads has created a Cards Against Humanity-style Harry Potter game, and it’s perfectly riddikulus.

Cards Against Muggles is mirrored on the infamous Cards Against Humanity, and much like the original, the Harry Potter version tackles a looot of NSFW topics.

The game is strictly for adult players only, so trust me, you wouldn’t want to take it out in any family gatherings.

The game has over 1,300 cards and is available for under $20.  The catch is, though, you have to download it.  That means you have to print the deck of cards yourself.

But… it looks totally worth it:

