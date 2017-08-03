Need A Laugh? Try Using These Words

Humor comes in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes that could be just as simple as a word.
Scientists have discovered the funniest words in English! Yes, someone actually sat down and did this. Here is what they came up with:
|Malarkey
|Nonsense, balderdash.
|Maverick
|A loner, someone outside the box.
|Mollycoddle
|To treat too leniently.
|Mugwump
|An independent politician who does not follow any party.
|Mumpsimus
|An outdated and unreasonable position on an issue.
|Namby-pamby
|Weak, with no backbone.
|Nincompoop
|A foolish person.
|Oocephalus
|An egghead.
|Ornery
|Mean, nasty, grumpy.
|Pandiculation
|A full body stretch.
|Panjandrum
|Someone who thinks himself high and mighty.
|Pettifogger
|A person who tries to befuddle others with his speech.
|Pratfall
|A fall on one’s rear.
|Quean
|A disreputable woman.
|Rambunctious
|Aggressive, hard to control.
|Ranivorous
|Frog-eating
|Rigmarole
|Nonsense, unnecessary complexity.
|Shenanigan
