Need A Laugh? Try Using These Words

August 3, 2017 6:28 AM By Paul Laux
(Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Humor comes in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes that could be just as simple as a word.

Scientists have discovered the funniest words in English!  Yes, someone actually sat down and did this.  Here is what they came up with:

Malarkey Nonsense, balderdash.
Maverick A loner, someone outside the box.
Mollycoddle To treat too leniently.
Mugwump An independent politician who does not follow any party.
Mumpsimus An outdated and unreasonable position on an issue.
Namby-pamby Weak, with no backbone.
Nincompoop A foolish person.
Oocephalus An egghead.
Ornery Mean, nasty, grumpy.
Pandiculation A full body stretch.
Panjandrum Someone who thinks himself high and mighty.
Pettifogger A person who tries to befuddle others with his speech.
Pratfall A fall on one’s rear.
Quean A disreputable woman.
Rambunctious Aggressive, hard to control.
Ranivorous Frog-eating
Rigmarole Nonsense, unnecessary complexity.
Shenanigan

 

Are you rolling in laughter?  More hilarity here.

