Need A Laugh? Try Using These Words

Humor comes in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes that could be just as simple as a word.

Scientists have discovered the funniest words in English! Yes, someone actually sat down and did this. Here is what they came up with:

Malarkey Nonsense, balderdash. Maverick A loner, someone outside the box. Mollycoddle To treat too leniently. Mugwump An independent politician who does not follow any party. Mumpsimus An outdated and unreasonable position on an issue. Namby-pamby Weak, with no backbone. Nincompoop A foolish person. Oocephalus An egghead. Ornery Mean, nasty, grumpy. Pandiculation A full body stretch. Panjandrum Someone who thinks himself high and mighty. Pettifogger A person who tries to befuddle others with his speech. Pratfall A fall on one’s rear. Quean A disreputable woman. Rambunctious Aggressive, hard to control. Ranivorous Frog-eating Rigmarole Nonsense, unnecessary complexity. Shenanigan

Are you rolling in laughter?