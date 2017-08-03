NASA Is Hiring Someone To Protect The Earth From Alien Life

NASA is looking for a Planetary Protection Officer to protect Earth from potential alien contamination. (Yes, this is real.)

The U.S. government’s official employment site posted the listing, which is open to U.S. citizens until August 14th. The job comes with a six figure salary—$124,406 to $187,000 per year—and security clearance is listed as “secret.”

The role involves stopping astronauts and robots from getting contaminated with any organic or biological material during space travel.

The job, initially, is a three-year contract that may be extended for a further two. During this time, NASA will be planning several missions, including one to Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, where it will search for signs of alien life.

The position will have to work with several branches of NASA and external organizations involved in planetary protection.

HERE’S THE ACTUAL JOB POSTING