NASA Is Hiring Someone To Protect The Earth From Alien Life

August 3, 2017 10:16 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: NASA

NASA is looking for a Planetary Protection Officer to protect Earth from potential alien contamination. (Yes, this is real.)

The U.S. government’s official employment site posted the listing, which is open to U.S. citizens until August 14th.  The job comes with a six figure salary—$124,406 to $187,000 per year—and security clearance is listed as “secret.”

The role involves stopping astronauts and robots from getting contaminated with any organic or biological material during space travel.

The job, initially, is a three-year contract that may be extended for a further two.  During this time, NASA will be planning several missions, including one to Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, where it will search for signs of alien life.

The position will have to work with several branches of NASA and external organizations involved in planetary protection.

HERE’S THE ACTUAL JOB POSTING

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live