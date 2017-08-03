Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order On Superfan

After a long battle, Kendall Jenner has officially put in place a permanent restraining order on one of her most zealous fans.

The accused, Thomas Hummel, cannot get within 100 yards of Jenner, and can’t contact in any form or fashion for three years. He also can’t own any guns.

Apparently he stared off sending letters to Jenner, nothing big, and sweet. Eventually however, the letters turned angry and aggressive. So much so, that Jenner applied for the order.

Letters to your favorite celebs are nice, just don't go crazy.