Can You Really Be Dumped Over Making Plans?

Tinder can be a really interesting place, especially when you run into interesting people. Which is just the case with Ben Velzian of London.

He got asked on a date on tinder, so when asked what he wanted to do, he did what anyone would – he made a powerpoint.

A guy asked me on a date today & said "any suggestions where to go?". Because I'm a full time weirdo I sent him a PowerPoint of ideas. — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

The PowerPoint was detailed, it even had pros and cons of everything he suggested to do.

Here are some example options. I think they are splendid ideas pic.twitter.com/uyz9Ef33RO — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

Sounds awesome, right??? Apparently not to the mysterious other guy who “must have the humor level of a spoon.”

He blocked me. — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

I didn't even know you could block people on WhatsApp. — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

Needless to say, the internet was personally offended, and they all jumped to his side… and even presented their own weird cases…

Someone asked me out by PowerPoint once – and ended on an entire Walt Witman poem. pic.twitter.com/1HM2aL6cYv — Ross (@rmcqj) August 1, 2017

Quite frankly, I refuse to consider dates without a PowerPoint now. DM me for my email guys xox — Ross (@rmcqj) August 1, 2017

MS even jumped in!!

So according to the web, this was a GENIUS idea from him…so it’s just a loss for the other guy!

Read more here.