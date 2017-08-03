Can You Really Be Dumped Over Making Plans?

Tinder can be a really interesting place, especially when you run into interesting people. Which is just the case with Ben Velzian of London.
He got asked on a date on tinder, so when asked what he wanted to do, he did what anyone would – he made a powerpoint.
The PowerPoint was detailed, it even had pros and cons of everything he suggested to do.
Sounds awesome, right??? Apparently not to the mysterious other guy who “must have the humor level of a spoon.”
Needless to say, the internet was personally offended, and they all jumped to his side… and even presented their own weird cases…
MS even jumped in!!
So according to the web, this was a GENIUS idea from him…so it’s just a loss for the other guy!
