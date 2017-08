It’s almost time for the HO HO HO! Right? It is for this Q104 artist. That artist being…

Sia!

Sia signs to Atlantic Records and announces a Christmas album https://t.co/BFfLndc1XR pic.twitter.com/OduSsDu00P — billboard (@billboard) August 1, 2017

The singers announced the new project just yesterday, and will be done on her brand-new home – Atlantic Records.

Don’t expect Rudolf though, all the songs will be originals, and will be composed with the help of Greg Kurstin.

That’s not it though, she’s even working on her first feature film! No wonder she has been so quiet lately.