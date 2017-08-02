These Vanity Plates Are A No-Go In Ohio

Do you own a vanity plate? Do you want them? If so, then you need to know the rules.

Sorry, everyone else with vanity plates, this guy wins. pic.twitter.com/0YPuuef3eK — Jason Carrasco (@jscarrasco) July 24, 2017

There are some that make a lot of sense, and are great…others.. not so much. Ohio has released a list of 225 plates that are NO GOOD here in Ohio, here are some:

BMFH 3X

FYMF

HEBE

HRY MORY

JDMASFK

FSTSHT

BMFSG

BMFRR

CANDIAZ

POP N TGS

POMOFOE

AXEMRDR

KKXKXKK

SEA PEE A

BSBROWN

Funny thing is, most of them make literally no sense – just like most vanity plates. Also, who sat down and made all of these up????

Rebellions are built on Hope. Maybe #vanityplates are too. pic.twitter.com/pwjWBT2aS1 — MN Renee (@minnecentric) July 21, 2017

Want more? Full list is here.