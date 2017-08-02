These Vanity Plates Are A No-Go In Ohio

August 2, 2017 5:44 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: vanity plates

Do you own a vanity plate? Do you want them?  If so, then you need to know the rules.

There are some that make a lot of sense, and are great…others.. not so much.  Ohio has released a list of 225 plates that are NO GOOD here in Ohio, here are some:

BMFH 3X
FYMF
HEBE
HRY MORY
JDMASFK
FSTSHT
BMFSG
BMFRR
CANDIAZ
POP N TGS
POMOFOE
AXEMRDR
KKXKXKK
SEA PEE A
BSBROWN

Funny thing is, most of them make literally no sense – just like most vanity plates.  Also, who sat down and made all of these up????

Want more?  Full list is here.

