CONCERT PREVIEW: Shawn Mendes At The Q – What To Know

August 2, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Shawn Mendes
(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes will be in Cleveland on Wednesday night playing at Quicken Loans Arena, with special guest Charlie Puth. Here’s what you need to know if you are headed downtown later today!

WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 pm. Charlie Puth goes on right after 7:30. Shawn goes on around 8:45 pm.

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena
1 Center Court
Cleveland, OH 44115

PARKING: Check out all the parking information here.

WHAT TO EXPECT: This tour stop is nearing the end of Mendes’ ‘Illuminate’ North American Tour. The set goes almost 20 songs, with Shawn playing songs off the new album and classic hits.

Expect a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill,” as well as hits like “Stitches” and “Treat You Better”!

Here’s a setlist of Shawn’s last show on Monday night in Nashville.

Shawn Mendes Setlist Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, USA 2017, Illuminate World Tour

More information from the Q here. Check out great places to eat in the area, too!

