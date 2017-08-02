Chester Bennington Honored in Mud by UK Artist

An artist from the Norfolk, England is paying tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington in his own unique way.

Rick Minns, better known as “Ruddy Muddy,” practices the art he calls “graffilthy.” He creates art from the mud caked on the back of his white work van. The artist said that his middle child is a Linkin Park fan and they often listen to Bennington’s music together.

“I was a bit bored at work one day, with a bit of spare time on my hands and thought it looked like a bit of fun,” Minns told BBC News. “I played around with a few things and they sort of developed from there.”

To make the drawings, Minns uses his fingertips and nails and an occasional cotton swab and tissue.

Bennington is the latest famous face to grace Minns canvas; he has also crafted pieces featuring Ed Sheeran and the cast of Game of Thrones.