You Can Stay At The ‘Dirty Dancing’ Resort

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since the release of “Dirty Dancing?” Just in time for this classic movie’s anniversary, you can plan a trip to the vacation resort where Baby and Johnny fell in love.

It’s not called Kellerman’s and it’s not in the Catskills, but it is where the magic of the movie happened.

In real life, the resort is called Mountain Lake Lodge and it’s located in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Fans of “Dirty Dancing” can book a cabin where the movie was filmed and enjoy some of the same vacation fun.

On your getaway, you can splash around in the resort’s lake – the very same one that Patrick Swayze taught Jennifer Grey to do that incredible lift they do at the end. And you can head to the main stone lodge to recreate the film’s talent show finale.

The Mountain Lake Lodge even has Dirty Dancing-themed weekends to indulge all your movie fantasies.

This place seems perfect for a girl’s trip, or maybe you can drag your sweetie along and actually hit the dance floor to show off your moves. But no matter how you spend your time at this picturesque vacation spot, you’re bound to have the time of your life.

Now… who’s ready for a road trip?