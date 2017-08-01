With August Brings So Many Things To Do In CLE

Don’t worry, there is still some summer left! Just because it’s August now doesn’t mean you have to wrap it all up – so here are some fun things you can do in the month of August in CLE!

A look inside Cleveland’s newest-hottest summer attraction: Edgewater LIVE https://t.co/VOeTDjVyf5 pic.twitter.com/hPS76oEGOf — Gabrielle Green (@GabbyGreen87) July 31, 2017

Summer at Cleveland Museum of Art

Hang out at the Cleveland Museum of Art after dark for its monthly MIX party. August’s theme takes on “Summer” with a 1950s feels. MIX will feature art, music, dancing and drinks from the decade – which also celebrates the final days of the fresh, colorful exhibit, “Brand-New & Terrific: Alex Katz in the 1950s.” Local dance event Get Hep Swing will be on hand to teach you the jitterbug.

Friday, Aug. 4

6-10 p.m.

Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg

Yes, you can believe your eyes. You’re truly seeing double at this festival in Twinsburg. Twins from across the globe make the trek to this annual gathering. A parade of twins and other fun activities happen throughout the weekend. As you can imagine, playing dress-up is encouraged.

August 4-6

Latino Arts & Culture Celebration of Greater Cleveland & 49th Annual Puerto Rican Parade

This vibrant celebration is a two-day event honoring Latin American culture. Food, activities and the big parade through downtown Cleveland are all part of the weekend of fun that attracts more than 25,000 people.

August 5-6

Cleveland Beach Day

What happens when hundreds of Cleveland’s brightest designers and architects spend the day at the beach? Very intricate sandcastle building, of course. (There’s going to be volleyball, too.) For a unique day out at the beach, stop down and take a peek at the castles as they’re in progress and see who nabs the final awards at the end of the day.

Saturday, Aug. 5

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Blues and Brews

More than 200 craft beers from over 70 breweries will be featured at this huge ale fest at Akron’s Lock 3 Park. Live music, cheese and chocolate tastings by local makers and, naturally, plenty of beer will all be on tap for the weekend gathering. You’ll find one of a kind kegs, lots of local breweries and more.

Saturday, Aug. 5

2-5 p.m.

