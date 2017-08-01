Kesha Brings ‘Rainbow Tour’ To Cleveland This October

Kesha Unveils “Rainbow Tour,” Her First Solo Trek Since 2013

WHEN: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

WHERE: LAKEWOOD CIVIC AUDITORIUM

Tickets: General On Sale Starts Saturday, August 5th at 10 am at keshaofficial.com.

Kesha launches her “Rainbow Tour,” a six-week trek across North America, on September 26th in Birmingham, AL at Iron City. The singer’s first solo tour since 2013’s “Warrior Tour,” the “Rainbow Tour” takes Kesha to 21 markets, wrapping November 1st at the Hollywood Palladium.

Kesha will perform new songs from her highly anticipated album ‘Rainbow’ (out August 11 from Kemosabe Records/RCA Records) for the first time on tour, as well as her previous global hits.

Additionally, every pair of tickets to the “Rainbow Tour” comes with a physical copy of Kesha’s new album. VIP ticket packages for the “Rainbow Tour” will be available and include exclusive signed merchandise and show benefits.

“My new album ‘Rainbow’ is dedicated to my fans. And I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new ‘Rainbow Tour’,” says Kesha. “I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”

Rolling Stone, Billboard, and The LA Times hail the songs from Kesha’s first album in five years as a triumphant return. Slate lauds “Praying” as “a testament to the strength she says she wants to inspire in others.” Kesha has released two other advance tracks from ‘Rainbow’: “Woman” and “Learn To Let Go.”

Fans will get an additional look into the music of ‘Rainbow’ with an intimate private live performance by Kesha taking place at YouTube Space LA, streaming on Wednesday, August 2nd via YouTube.com.

Tickets to the “Rainbow Tour” go on sale to the public Saturday, August 5th at 10AM local time at keshaofficial.com. A Kesha fan presale begins at 10AM local time on Thursday, August 3. Fans can get a chance at first access by listening to and sharing tracks from the new album ‘Rainbow’:

Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of “Rainbow Tour” 2017. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, Aug 3rd at 12:00pm local time until Friday, Aug 4 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com.