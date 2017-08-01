Fox 8 Throws Shade At Kyrie In New Promo

Little does Kyrie know, but he has began an unstoppable force of Cleveland hate, only ever matched by when LeBron left town, which we tortured him until his return (he’s okay now).

After a strange week of wanting to be traded, and then mocking his very teammate, and arguably one of the greatest players to ever hit he court, Kyrie Irving is now becoming the most hated person in Cleveland.

Steph Curry mocks Lebron James workout videos as Kyrie Irving laughs hysterically. Things are fine in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8926xrPOOo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 30, 2017

Now that the anger is out in full force, Fox 8 has officially jumped on the wagon, releasing this promo – which doesn’t directly diss Kyrie, but we can all read between the lines.

A #CAVS fan records the new FOX 8 NEWS promo about Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/LlEbmNLneR — BballCrazy® (@BballCrazy) July 31, 2017

You can see and red about it right from Fox 8 here.

Kyrie, are you with us? Or against us? Be careful how you answer.