Fox 8 Throws Shade At Kyrie In New Promo

August 1, 2017 6:00 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Fox 8 Cleveland, Kyrie Irving
Little does Kyrie know, but he has began an unstoppable force of Cleveland hate, only ever matched by when LeBron left town, which we tortured him until his return (he’s okay now).

After a strange week of wanting to be traded, and then mocking his very teammate, and arguably one of the greatest players to ever hit he court, Kyrie Irving is now becoming the most hated person in Cleveland.

Now that the anger is out in full force, Fox 8 has officially jumped on the wagon, releasing this promo – which doesn’t directly diss Kyrie, but we can all read between the lines.

You can see and red about it right from Fox 8 here.

Kyrie, are you with us? Or against us?  Be careful how you answer.

