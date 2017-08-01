Don’t Worry – Your Kid CAN Color On The Seats!

WARNING: The following image might give the typical parent/car owner a heart-attack, but don’t worry! Coloring in the car… and ON the car is okay now! At least with these ones.

#InteriorDesign – Hertz Designs Concept Car Where Intire Interior Is A Coloring Book. Color Me Crazy In 100 Miles. – #Profile pic.twitter.com/CDMVVRuzpi — RandomizerTest (@RandomizerTest) July 31, 2017

Hertz understands that long car trips are hard for kids, and they need to be occupied. They also know that eventually, the kids will run out of paper, and decide to take their art skills to the cushions, but that’s okay now!

The brand new design of cloth is currently only available in London, but soon they are hoping to have this worldwide! So let their creativity flow!