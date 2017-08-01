Don’t Worry – Your Kid CAN Color On The Seats!

August 1, 2017 6:07 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: hertz
(Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)

WARNING:  The following image might give the typical parent/car owner a heart-attack, but don’t worry!  Coloring in the car… and ON the car is okay now!  At least with these ones.

Hertz understands that long car trips are hard for kids, and they need to be occupied.  They also know that eventually, the kids will run out of paper, and decide to take their art skills to the cushions, but that’s okay  now!

The brand new design of cloth is currently only available in London, but soon they are hoping to have this worldwide!  So let their creativity flow!

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live