Another Celebrity Death Hoax??

August 1, 2017 6:18 AM By Paul Laux
Bob Barker
attend "The Price Is Right" Daytime Emmys-Themed Episode Taping at CBS Studios on May 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Almost every day, there seems to be another death hoax, usually from celebrities who have just gone off the grid a little.

This time, it’s beloved Bob Barker.

After taking a tumble in his home where he bumped his head, rumors started flying around about his health claiming he was “fading fast” and all culminating to yesterday when people started circulating he had actually passed away.

Thankfully, the news is NOT TRUE.  Barker is doing just fine, even after taking a bump to his head.  He’s a fighter, after all.

So STOP trying to kill off all our favorite people!

