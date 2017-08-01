Another Celebrity Death Hoax??

Almost every day, there seems to be another death hoax, usually from celebrities who have just gone off the grid a little.

This time, it’s beloved Bob Barker.

@aaronpaul_8 Two things: 1) Did you win? And 2) What's Bob Barker like? pic.twitter.com/ZDbiL1rf5p — Agent Honeydew (@purplepillszz) July 28, 2017

After taking a tumble in his home where he bumped his head, rumors started flying around about his health claiming he was “fading fast” and all culminating to yesterday when people started circulating he had actually passed away.

Thankfully, the news is NOT TRUE. Barker is doing just fine, even after taking a bump to his head. He’s a fighter, after all.

After watching Happy Gilmore I've decided Bob Barker might be the greatest southpaw boxer on film. That jab ruined Happy's day pic.twitter.com/zR0XzPcNW5 — Devin Gardner (@WhoNoseDeviNose) August 1, 2017

So STOP trying to kill off all our favorite people!