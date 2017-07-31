Please, DO NOT Bring This Hairstyle Back

There have been some AWFUL hairstyles over the decades, from mullets, to 80’s hair, but please, please, do not bring back this.
Apparently, and no one knows why, FROSTED TIPS are coming back, and it’s painful to see.
Justin Timberlake was the KING of frosted tips back in the 90s when boy bands were huge, and that was okay – but please don’t bring them back. There is no need.
Recently, more and more people have been spotted in the wild with the haircut, and while some are digging their feet in the ground,
we might have to wait this one out.
Tips are back, people.
