Please, DO NOT Bring This Hairstyle Back

There have been some AWFUL hairstyles over the decades, from mullets, to 80’s hair, but please, please, do not bring back this.

Apparently, and no one knows why, FROSTED TIPS are coming back, and it’s painful to see.

frosted tips Justin Timberlake or middle part Nick Carter??? asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/zjfVo5Cc4e — Jenna Karaffa (@JennaKaraffa) February 12, 2017

Justin Timberlake was the KING of frosted tips back in the 90s when boy bands were huge, and that was okay – but please don’t bring them back. There is no need.

Recently, more and more people have been spotted in the wild with the haircut, and while some are digging their feet in the ground,

A man with frosted tips had the balls to tell me to smile this morning on the street. FROSTED TIPS?! IN THIS DAY AND AGE?! — The Half-Blood Babe (@Monapants) June 27, 2017

we might have to wait this one out.

Saw a young boy with frosted tips today and y'all for about .2 seconds I thought about getting frosted tips — Teague (@tbroquard) June 17, 2017

Tips are back, people.

