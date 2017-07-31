LIST: The Stuff That’s Super On Sale In August

Summer is still in full swing, but deals on this season’s merchandise are heating up in August.

Here are some of the best shopping deals you can score this month:

Patio equipment – While you still have a month or two to enjoy the al fresco weather, retailers are already clearing room for fall merchandise. That means you can save big on outdoor furniture – sometimes as much as half off – at stores like Target and Macy’s.

Laptops – Back-to-school shopping includes savings on a new computer. Laptop prices drop by as much as 25% in August to make them more affordable for students. Check Best Buy for deals because they also offer price matching.

Lawn mowers – Stores know your days of cutting the grass are numbered and winter is coming, so they’re offering as much as 15 to 20% off a new mower.

Swimsuits, sunhats, and espadrilles – Summer wardrobe staples like these are clogging up retailers’ racks, so shopping for bathing suits, shorts, and tanks now will score you deals as much as 60% off.

Backpacks – This is THE time of year to buy one and the best way to learn about the discounts first is to follow your favorite brands on social media, where they announce savings first.

Tomatoes – Hit up the farmer’s market for the best deals of the season on tomatoes.

Are you shopping for any of these things this month? Do you wait to do your back-to-school shopping all at once, or spread it out?