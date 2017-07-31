Kyrie Caught With Curry Mocking LeBron

July 31, 2017 5:55 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Kyrie Irving
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In another weird turn of events, Kyrie was caught watching, and laughing along with Stepth Curry as he was mocking LeBron from his haircut video.

Whether or not Kyrie is intentionally trying to permanently damage his image here in Cleveland in anyone’s guess, but you can only image the reception he will get if he ever plays in a Cavs uniform again – and most don’t even want that.

Also, this isn’t the first time he’s been caught – check this out.

Kyrie, if you have learned anything at all from your time in Cleveland, remember, this is the greatest fanbase you’ll ever have, and they destroy you when you leave – just ask LeBron.

