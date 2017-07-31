Kyrie Caught With Curry Mocking LeBron

In another weird turn of events, Kyrie was caught watching, and laughing along with Stepth Curry as he was mocking LeBron from his haircut video.

Whether or not Kyrie is intentionally trying to permanently damage his image here in Cleveland in anyone’s guess, but you can only image the reception he will get if he ever plays in a Cavs uniform again – and most don’t even want that.

Also, this isn’t the first time he’s been caught – check this out.

Kyrie Irving sings "I'm Coming Home" mocking LeBron James on flight back from Asia. pic.twitter.com/TNOd0KuJDn — Matt Medley (@MedleyHoops) July 26, 2017

Kyrie, if you have learned anything at all from your time in Cleveland, remember, this is the greatest fanbase you’ll ever have, and they destroy you when you leave – just ask LeBron.