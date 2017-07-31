Kiiara Performs Heartfelt Chester Bennington Tribute

By Hayden Wright

When Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington committed suicide at age 41, the band was busy promoting their seventh studio album One More Light. The album contains “Heavy,” their collaboration with 22-year-old singer-songwriter Kiiara, who lent vocals to the lead single. Kiiara joined friends and fans on social media expressing her shock and grief at Bennington’s sudden death last month. Last night, she resumed live performances at New York’s Panorama Festival and dedicated two songs to Chester.

“It’s been… a pretty rough week,” she said. “I don’t know what to say and there’s nothing really to say to make it better, but these next two songs are for Chester.”

Then she performed LP’s “Battle Symphony” followed by “Heavy.” Kiiara represents a generation of young talent who were influenced by Bennington and his Linkin Park bandmates—and one of the few who was lucky enough to work with them.

Watch Kiiara’s musical tribute to her late collaborator here: