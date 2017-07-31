Don’t Expect A Viall Wedding Anytime Soon

July 31, 2017 6:04 AM By Paul Laux
Just because the final rose has been given out, doesn’t mean that the story is over – Just ask Nick Viall and his fiance Vanessa Grimaldi.

They opened up about their wedding, and the plans they have, and well… pretty much nothing  has developed, much to the dismay of the fans of the show.

They both claimed they really “like taking things slow.”  Kind of a hypocritical thing to say considering they met on a show that taped for around a month.

Regardless, their wedding will happen…eventually.  Whenever they finish their “personal projects.”

