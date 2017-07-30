Simon Cowell Has New Boy Band Project

Now that every (ex)member of One Direction has a solo career, the time has come for us to move on to a new boy band to swoon over, and if there’s one person to make boybands successful, it’s Simon Cowell.

Welcome to the world, Simon’s newest project, “PrettyMuch.”

First show done… that was liiit thank you LA @pandora #SoundsLikeSummer A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

The group is made up of four teens, Austin Porter (19) Brandon Arreaga (17), Edwin Honoret (18), Nick Mara (19) and Zion Kuwonu (18), and will be making their television debut on the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

You can listen to their single, “Would You Mind” here.