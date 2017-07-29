Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 29, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
3. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
4. Slow Hands-Niall Horan Something
5. Attention-Charlie Puth
6. Believer-Imagine Dragons
7. Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
8. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
9. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
10. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
11. Issues-Julia Michaels
12. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
13. Now or Never-Halsey
14. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
15. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
16. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
17. Drink Up-Train
18. Give Love-Andy Grammar
19. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
20. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
