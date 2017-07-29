Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 29, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

3. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

4. Slow Hands-Niall Horan Something

5. Attention-Charlie Puth

6. Believer-Imagine Dragons

7. Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

8. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

9. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

10. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

11. Issues-Julia Michaels

12. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

13. Now or Never-Halsey

14. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

15. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

16. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

17. Drink Up-Train

18. Give Love-Andy Grammar

19. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

20. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

