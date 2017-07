Tune into the Jeremiah and Jeff Show Monday morning, July 31st, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Shawn Mendes at Quicken Loans Arena August 2nd PLUS the opportunity to take some photos from the pit the night of the show!

Just listen in the 8am hour for Stitches, after the song plays in its ENTIRETY be the 104th caller at 216-578-1041 to win!