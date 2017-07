The Starbucks owned Teavana brand is closing down all its stores.

Starbucks announced yesterday that all 379 Teavana stores have been underperforming. This will impact 3,300 workers.

Most locations will shut down by Spring 2018 and people employed at Teavana locations will be invited to apply for jobs at Starbucks locations in order to preserve their jobs.

Starbucks purchased the tea retailer Teavana in 2012 for $620 million.