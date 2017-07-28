Study Shows Dog Owners Take More Pictures Of Their Pet Than Their Spouse

The results of a new study from Rover.com, a site that connects dog owners with dog sitters, give credence to our never-ending obsession with taking pictures of our pooch.

The research revealed that 65% of dog owners admit to taking more photos of their dog than their significant other.

That explains so much, while also kind of stating what we already knew: We love you, honey, but we all know who looks cuter in their sleep.

The study also revealed that nearly half of people polled say they find it harder to leave their dog for a week than their human counterpart, 94% of dog owners consider their dog a part of the family, and 56% greet their dog when they walk in the door—before saying hello to the rest of their family.

Are you guilty of this?!