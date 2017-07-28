Pro Football Hall Of Fame Gets A New Look!

Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame will have a new look come time for the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 5, 2017.

Construction is 24-7 just one week away from the unveiling of the brand new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Canton McKinley High School Marching Band helped break in the field at Tom Benson HOF Stadium pic.twitter.com/ZPNb5F7Ks8 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) July 24, 2017

Pete Fierle, chief of staff & vice president of communications made a statement about the construction saying “This is no longer a high school stadium where we play an NFL game. This is every bit a world-class NFL venue. I’m standing on the only venue in the world that has a built-in permanent stage at the 50 yard line.”

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys kick off enshrinement week Thursday, August 3rd in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

“It won’t be completely finished. But there are temporary bleachers in the end zone. And there are club level seats. Private suites,” said Fierle.

The goal? Not to repeat last year. If you remember, last year the game was cancelled while teams warmed up because of feild safety concerns. Some of the paint wasn’t dry and was congealing.