Jerry Seinfeld snagged the coveted first place on Forbes’ list of highest-paid comedians this year with $69 million, knocking off last year’s No. 1 Kevin Hart.

“Seinfeld” syndication checks aside, the comedian has Netflix to thank for a good portion of his sizeable chunk of change.

Chris Rock, Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle all also had some help from Netflix securing their spots on the list.