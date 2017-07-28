Hulu Is Bringing Back Classics From ABC’s ‘TGIF’ Lineup

July 28, 2017 11:49 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: ABC, Aly Tanner, Family Matters, Full House, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, Perfect Strangers, Q104, step by step, TGIF
Mary-Kate/Ashley Olsen; Dave Coulier; Jodie Sweetin; Bob Saget; John Stamos; Candace Cameron (Disney ABC Television Group/Getty Images)

TGIF is being resurrected: Hulu has landed the streaming rights to several classic sitcoms from America’s favorite ABC Friday night lineup of the ’90s, including Full House and Family Matters.

In an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Hulu will be the exclusive home to over 800 hours of TGIF programming, which also includes shows like Step By StepPerfect Strangers, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Hulu said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

The full libraries of all the shows will hit Hulu on Friday, Sept. 29th, on the heels of the 30th anniversary of Full House and the 25th anniversary of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

THE 100 GREATEST TV SHOWS OF ALL TIME

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live