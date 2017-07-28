Hulu Is Bringing Back Classics From ABC’s ‘TGIF’ Lineup

TGIF is being resurrected: Hulu has landed the streaming rights to several classic sitcoms from America’s favorite ABC Friday night lineup of the ’90s, including Full House and Family Matters.

In an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Hulu will be the exclusive home to over 800 hours of TGIF programming, which also includes shows like Step By Step, Perfect Strangers, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Hulu said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

The full libraries of all the shows will hit Hulu on Friday, Sept. 29th, on the heels of the 30th anniversary of Full House and the 25th anniversary of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

THE 100 GREATEST TV SHOWS OF ALL TIME