Chester Bennington’s Wife Talinda Releases Statement

Chester Bennington’s Wife Talinda has released a statement on the passing her of her husband.

Related: Linkin Park Release Official Statement on Chester Bennington’s Passing

Bennington committed suicide on July 20th, he was 41 years old.

Read Talinda’s full statement below.

One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs. Talinda Bennington

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).