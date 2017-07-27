These Baby Names Are On The Brink Of Extinction

July 27, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, BabyCenter, Q104, today show
Thinkstock

Any parent with a kid that has five Caitlyns in their class knows that over the years some baby names grow in popularity while others go out of fashion.

Well, BabyCenter just came out with a list of names that were once popular but are apparently on the verge of becoming extinct, so if you want to give your kid a name nobody else has, now’s your chance.

According to the website there are 14 names that were once popular, but have apparently fallen out of favor, since not one of the 200,000 American babies currently registered on their site have been given them.

Among the names on the verge of extinction:

Girls:
Bette/Bettie
Blanche
Erma/Irma
Krista
Myrtle
Olga
Rhonda

Boys:
Carroll
Dick
Homer
Lowell
Roosevelt
Rudolph
Willard

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live