The 90’s Are Back – In The Form Of Food And Television

If you lived in the 90’s then you probably miss some of your favorite snacks and foods…well good news, some of them are back!

Oreo O’s – The Internet is buzzing with excitement with the return of the chocolate cereal. It made it’s debut in 1998 and was around till 2007.You can only find a box at your local Walmart through September but they’ll be at grocery stores nationwide after that.

Crystal Pepsi – Back in 1992, Crystal Pepsi hit stores, but was only around for a year before it was discontinued. Since then, it’s been available through sweepstakes and limited-edition releases. But starting August 14, you can buy Crystal Pepsi once again at all major retailers.

Zima – Another clear beverage is back, but this one is alcoholic. This boozy soda was discontinued in 2008, but since last month, retailers everywhere are selling it again.

French Toast Crunch– The sister cereal to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch made its comeback two years ago after a social media campaign brought the tastiness back from the dead.

But never fear 90’s kids. Here is a list of all the snacks from your childhood you can still get (if you can believe it) and at what retailers!

Rice Krispy Treats Cereal – Amazon and Walmart

Dunkaroos – Amazon

Surge – Amazon

Crispy M&M’s – Everywhere

Baby Bottle Pops – Everywhere

Fruit By The Foot – Everywhere

Bagel Bites – Everywhere

Gushers – Everywhere

Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape – Everywhere

Shark Bites – Everywhere

Waffle Crisp Cereal – Everywhere

Fruit Roll Ups – Everywhere

Cookie Crisp Cereal – Everywhere

Kid Cuisine – Everywhere

And if it isn’t just about food for you!? Heres some 90’s shows that are making comebacks and reboots as well