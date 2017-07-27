The 90’s Are Back – In The Form Of Food And Television

July 27, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: 90's, jeremiah and jeff show
(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

If you lived in the 90’s then you probably miss some of your favorite snacks and foods…well good news, some of them are back!

Oreo O’shqdefault The 90s Are Back In The Form Of Food And TelevisionThe Internet is buzzing with excitement with the return of the chocolate cereal. It made it’s debut in 1998 and was around till 2007.You can only find a box at your local Walmart through September but they’ll be at grocery stores nationwide after that.

151208102912 crystal pepsi bottle 540x304 The 90s Are Back In The Form Of Food And TelevisionCrystal Pepsi – Back in 1992, Crystal Pepsi hit stores, but was only around for a year before it was discontinued. Since then, it’s been available through sweepstakes and limited-edition releases. But starting August 14, you can buy Crystal Pepsi once again at all major retailers.

Zima – zima2 The 90s Are Back In The Form Of Food And TelevisionAnother clear beverage is back, but this one is alcoholic. This boozy soda was discontinued in 2008, but since last month, retailers everywhere are selling it again.

16689206 large The 90s Are Back In The Form Of Food And Television

French Toast Crunch– The sister cereal to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch made its comeback two years ago after a social media campaign brought the tastiness back from the dead.

 

 

But never fear 90’s kids. Here is a list of all the snacks from your childhood you can still get (if you can believe it) and at what retailers!

  • Rice Krispy Treats Cereal – Amazon and Walmart
  • Dunkaroos – Amazon
  • Surge – Amazon
  • Crispy M&M’s – Everywhere
  • Baby Bottle Pops – Everywhere
  • Fruit By The Foot – Everywhere
  • Bagel Bites – Everywhere
  • Gushers – Everywhere
  • Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape – Everywhere
  • Shark Bites – Everywhere
  • Waffle Crisp Cereal – Everywhere
  • Fruit Roll Ups – Everywhere
  • Cookie Crisp Cereal – Everywhere
  • Kid Cuisine – Everywhere

And if it isn’t just about food for you!? Heres some 90’s shows that are making comebacks and reboots as well

  • Fuller House
  • Gilmore Girls
  • Will & Grace
  • Rosanne
  • Girl Meets World
  • Twin Peaks
  • Raven’s Home
More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live