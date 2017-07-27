TanZ SummerFest in Flats East Bank Returns Featuring Zedd & Nicky Romero

TanZ SummerFest Returns; Growing to Two Days Featuring Zedd and Nicky Romero

This year’s festival features Grammy award winner ZEDD & Nicky Romero with support by Tritonal and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano.

CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 26, 2017 (Newswire.com) – TanZ Produced LLC will be hosting the second annual TanZ SummerFest in Flats East Bank during Labor Day weekend. The event is expanding from last year and will consist of two days of world-class electronic music featuring artists spanning multiple continents. The main headliners will be ZEDD and Nicky Romero with support from Tritonal and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. Other artists include Throttle, Jayceeoh, Steve James, LondonBridge, MOST and EV.

“We’re excited to expand TanZ SummerFest to two days and move to our great new location on the water at Flats East Bank. With the continued growth of our region, Cleveland is primed and ready to support a signature music festival in our beautiful Downtown area. Along with our partners at FWD Day + Nightclub and the tremendous support of the Flats East Bank, it will be a truly memorable Labor Day weekend,” said Sam Krichevsky, CEO of TanZ Produced.

TanZ SummerFest will feature some of Cleveland’s top food trucks and various activities for all ages, including curated art installations for attendees to engage and experience all weekend provided by artists Kid Wiseman, LEO, and woodworker Kyle Troth.

Two-day general admission and VIP packages are on sale through Eventbrite, starting at $80.

Visit www.tanzsummerfest.com for all entertainment information and stay up to date on all event announcements through the Facebook Event Page.

For information on all Flats East Bank events, follow Flats East Bank on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.flatseastbank.com.