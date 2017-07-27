She’s Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman – Britney Spears’ Umbrella Up For Auction

July 27, 2017 6:19 AM
Britney Spears
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The green umbrella Britney Spears unleashed on a paparazzi after shaving her head in 2007 is hitting the auction block for thousands of dollars.0726 britney spears bald head shaved crazy umbrella car vandalism x17 7 Shes Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman Britney Spears Umbrella Up For Auction

Daniel Ramos, the cameraman whose car Britney clubbed with the umbrella, says he’s ready to part with the piece of pop culture history since he thinks Britney is in a good place.

(Plus we hear he’s making a movie and needs the dough.)

Ramos is thinking the umbrella will go in the $50k ballpark. So if you have the cash and you’re ready to sing some classic Britney…we have the thing for you.

Original story from TMZ here.

