She’s Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman – Britney Spears’ Umbrella Up For Auction

The green umbrella Britney Spears unleashed on a paparazzi after shaving her head in 2007 is hitting the auction block for thousands of dollars.

Daniel Ramos, the cameraman whose car Britney clubbed with the umbrella, says he’s ready to part with the piece of pop culture history since he thinks Britney is in a good place.

(Plus we hear he’s making a movie and needs the dough.)

Ramos is thinking the umbrella will go in the $50k ballpark. So if you have the cash and you’re ready to sing some classic Britney…we have the thing for you.

Original story from TMZ here.